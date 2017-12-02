They did their time. Now, they’re finding a new life after prison

"Cafe" Brown, left, and Tarshea Sanderson with LEAP, a Miami nonprofit that mentors women in prison and works with them when get out so they get jobs and stay on track, at a cocktail party/fundraiser in Coconut Grove, on Oct. 25. Brown, who served time in prison for a conviction in a domestic violence case, was mentored by LEAP and now works as a cook at Camillus House. Alexia Fodere Special to the Herald