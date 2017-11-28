Don’t give your dog a bone (treat). They can be deadly, the FDA warns.

With the holidays approaching, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning people who plan on spoiling their four-legged friends to think twice before buying dog bone treats such as ham bones and pork femur bones.
The FDA issued the warning last week after receiving nearly 70 reports of dogs getting sick from these types of treats. At least 90 dogs became ill, the agency said.
The bones could cause choking, vomiting, diarrhea and even death, according to the FDA.
Bone treats, the agency said, are dried either by smoking or baking and then often have other ingredients including preservatives. They are often marketed as “pork femur bones” “ham bones” “rib bones” or “smokey knuckle bones.”
Carmela Stamper, a veterinarian in the Center for Veterinary Medicine at the FDA, said in the warning that “giving your dog a bone treat might lead to an unexpected trip to your veterinarian, a possible emergency surgery, or even death for your pet.”
The FDA offered some ways of keeping pets safe:
▪ Chicken, turkey and other animal bones may be brittle and should not be given to pets.
▪ Keep trash cans out of reach of dogs.
▪ If an animal isn’t acting right, call a veterinarian immediately.
For more information visit the FDA.
