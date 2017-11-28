Miami-Dade has the deadliest stretch of Interstate 95, according to a Wall Street Journal interactive graphic story on the highway and its problems.
Where’s the deadliest stretch of I-95? You could be driving on it right now

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

November 28, 2017 01:00 PM

Nobody kills on Interstate 95 like Miami drivers do. If you had any doubt about that, check out the Wall Street Journal’s interactive graphic story on the problems of the Maine-to-Miami highway.

The report, titled “How America's Most Important Highway Fails,” says more people were killed in crashes on Miami-Dade’s stretch of the interstate in 2015 than in any other county on the highway that year. Miami-Dade had 14 fatal crashes on I-95 that year.

“Per mile of roadway, Miami-Dade has a fatal accident at eight times the rate of all interstates,” the report says.

The usual suspects — distracted or aggressive driving, construction — contributed to Miami-Dade’s I-95 kill rate.

So, stop reading this, put down your phone and drive. Resume reading after you put the car in park.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

