Weekend commuters take note: 836 ramps to be closed from LeJeune, Red roads

Getting onto State Road 836 eastbound from LeJeune Road is going to be even harder this weekend.
Beginning at 11 p.m. Friday, the eastbound entrance ramp onto the Dolphin Expressway from southbound LeJeune Road/42nd Avenue will be closed for drainage work as part of the MDX Dolphin Expressway Modernization Project. The ramp will reopen at 5 a.m. Monday, Dec. 4.
The eastbound ramp entrance ramp onto 836 from northbound LeJeune Road/42nd Avenue has been closed and will remain closed until the end of December.
Drivers trying to head east onto 836 from southbound LeJeune can continue south on Northwest 42nd Avenue, turn left onto Northwest Seventh Street, turn left onto Northwest 37th Avenue and then take the entrance to eastbound State Road 836 on the right. Drivers trying to head east onto 836 from northbound LeJeune should turn right onto Northwest Seventh Street, turn left onto Northwest 37th Avenue and take the entrance to 836 on the right.
Never miss a local story.
Meanwhile, the entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from northbound and southbound Northwest 57th Avenue will be closed at 11 p.m. Friday and will remain closed until 5 a.m. Monday, Dec. 4. The eastbound 836 exit ramp to Northwest 57th Avenue will be closed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 1.
The work is part an ongoing project by Miami-Dade’s toll authority to fix what it calls “the most congested segment of SR 836, between Northwest 57th Avenue and Northwest 17th Avenue.”
The work could be delayed if there is bad weather.
For more information visit www.mdxway.com.
Comments