These three were aggressive salesmen. But their gun inventory led to trouble

Once Miami entrepreneur Juan Videa found serious customers, he turned them on to his “main man” Darryl Marshall and another businsessman Ronald Morrobel.
An enthusiastic Marshall and Morrobel took the initiative of calling Videa’s customers to give them first crack at their crack, their handguns, their automatic weapons.
Had those customers not been working with the law enforcement agencies involved in Operation Northern Light, Morrobel, Marshall and Videa wouldn’t have been sentenced last week to federal prison after guilty pleas.
Marshall, 24, who called himself “Block” according to court documents, got nine years for one count each of conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to distribute and dealing firearms without a license. On the same charges, the 23-year-old Videa got an 11-year sentence. He also has a previous record of carrying a concealed firearm.
Morrobel’s past includes convictions for misdemeanor marijuana possession and felony cocaine possession, once with intent to sell or distribute. But on the rare occasions his sentences crossed from probation to the other side of iron bars, Morrobel, 33, got time served or short county jail stints.
Now, he’ll do 17 1/2 years in prison on one count of conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to distribute, firearms dealing without a license and possesion of a firearm by a convicted felon.
In the process of the operation that involved Miami police, Miami-Dade police, DEA and ATF agents, Videa sold $100 of heroin to confidential sources in April 2015. A September 2015 call to Videa was returned by Marshall. Police say Marshall sold a confidential law enforcement source 1.4 grams of heroin for $100, then began talking about firearms, which Marshall said started at $400.
Showing a willingness to give a bargain prices to multi-product customers, Marshall eventually sold that source a Colt Commander, a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol for $250 while charging them $150 for another 1.4 grams of heroin.
Marshall called the source on Jan. 6, 2016, to let him know if he had $1,100, Marshall had a pistol with a 100-round magazine. And that’s how the source and an undercover agent bought a Kel -Tec PLR 16.
Videa called the pair to sell an AK-47 for $1,400 and crack cocaine for $100.
Phone calls in July 2016 to Videa and Marshall eventually were returned by Morrobel, who calls himself “Nino.” Morrobel discussed crack that day and, the next day, called the confidential source about a Winchester rifle for sale. When Morrobel met the source in the parking lot of the Burger King at Northwest 36th Street and Seventh Avenue three days later, he said he couldn’t find the rifle. So, he could sell only 4.16 grams of crack, 3.55 to 3.85 grams of which was pure cocaine, for $450.
Morrobel came with enough goods to keep his customer happy in the Burger King parking lot in August 2016, according to the criminal complaint. For $2,800, the source bought one MAC-11 fully automatic, 9 mm-caliber machine gun and one Zastava AK-47 with an obscured serial number. A few days later, after meeting at the Burger King, they went to a house six blocks south to buy a Smith and Wesson .38 caliber handgun with an obscured serial number and $200 of crack.
Later, in the same house in the 700 block of Northwest 30th Street, Morrobel came out to a car with a laundry basket. He whipped off a white sheet to reveal not a lot of hot water wash load, but something that would land him in hot water — a Hesse LTD .308 caliber model H91 rifle he sold for $2,200. Agents later found Morrobel in possession of an AR-15 rifle reported stolen in 2012 from a Highlands County owner.
