Hurricane Irma shut down Zoo Miami for a month. The gates will open again soon

1:19 UM School of Nursing and Health Studies Simulation Hospital Pause

1:08 Customs and Border Crew rescues Puerto Rican family who wrote HELP on roof

0:53 Zoo Miami shelters animals before Hurricane Irma

1:07 King Tide brings residential flooding to sections of Fort Lauderdale

0:27 Three dead after 100-story fall at TV tower

0:22 The conditions inside the Hollywood nursing home where 11 died

1:07 Officials talk about what they saw at Hollywood nursing home

1:48 Reacciones en reducción de personal en la Embajada de los Estados Unidos en La Habana

1:40 Maria evacuees arrive by sea to open arms of family and friends