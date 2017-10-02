In Miami, there’s a push to ban texting while … skateboarding.

More Videos 1:19 UM School of Nursing and Health Studies Simulation Hospital Pause 1:07 King Tide brings residential flooding to sections of Fort Lauderdale 0:22 The conditions inside the Hollywood nursing home where 11 died 0:27 Three dead after 100-story fall at TV tower 1:07 Officials talk about what they saw at Hollywood nursing home 1:04 Brightline's Miami Central Station 1:47 Massive crocodile sighting shuts down neighborhood streets 1:29 Taxi driver tries to help Las Vegas concertgoers flee from shooting 2:10 Las Vegas shooting at concert kills 58 1:29 Police identify Las Vegas shooting suspect, say companion may have been found Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Woman distracted by phone falls into open sidewalk doors Surveillance video shows the moment a woman plunged through a sidewalk access door in Plainfield, New Jersey because she was distracted by her phone. Authorities say the 67-year-old woman appeared to be texting when she tripped over an open access door and plunged six feet into the basement of a window pane store. Surveillance video shows the moment a woman plunged through a sidewalk access door in Plainfield, New Jersey because she was distracted by her phone. Authorities say the 67-year-old woman appeared to be texting when she tripped over an open access door and plunged six feet into the basement of a window pane store. Acme Windows via Storyful

Surveillance video shows the moment a woman plunged through a sidewalk access door in Plainfield, New Jersey because she was distracted by her phone. Authorities say the 67-year-old woman appeared to be texting when she tripped over an open access door and plunged six feet into the basement of a window pane store. Acme Windows via Storyful