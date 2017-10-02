In Miami, there’s a push to ban texting while … skateboarding.

Texting while driving? Illegal in Florida. Texting while skateboarding? Merely not cool.
A Miami-Dade commissioner wants to change that by urging state lawmakers to ban texting while using a bike, “hoverboard,” Segway scooter or skateboard.
“Distracted operators may collide with pedestrians or vehicles if their attention is shifted away from their surroundings to their cellular device, causing injury to themselves and others,” reads the resolution from Commissioner Rebeca Sosa.
“I see children and youngsters on a bicycle or a skateboard or a hoverboard, and they’re looking at their phone instead of looking around at what’s going on,” Sosa said. She said she would sponsor a county ban if Florida allowed it. “The state is the only one who can do it.”
The resolution, up for a vote at Tuesday’s commission meeting in the Stephen Clark government center in Miami, instructs county lobbyists to pursue the law change in Tallahassee.
Florida already bans texting while driving, but it does not permit police officers to pull over a driver for it. Instead, it is a “secondary” offense that can only be charged in connection with pulling over a driver for something else.
