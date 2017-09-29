Pam Bondi doesn’t want O.J. Simpson to come back to Florida

O.J. Simpson’s lawyer said Friday there was “no doubt” he would return to Florida after he’s released from his Nevada prison, but the state’s top lawyer said Florida doesn’t want him.
“The specter of his residing in comfort in Florida should not be an option. Our state should not become a country club for this convicted criminal,” Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote in a letter to the Florida Department of Corrections.
In the letter, Bondi mentioned the former football star’s criminal conviction for robbery and kidnapping in 2008, the double murders he was famously found civilly liable for and the time he was arrested for speeding in his powerboat in a manatee zone.
Previously, Florida corrections officials said they must allow Simpson to serve out his parole in Florida, where he lived before his 2008 conviction, if Nevada’s request meets the established criteria.
Simpson was sentenced to up to 33 years in prison for the robbery and kidnapping, but the parole board approved his early release after just over eight years.
Although Simpson, 70, formerly lived in Kendall, one of his longtime friends told USA Today before the hearing Simpson might come to live with him in Naples.
This article was supplemented by information from the Associated Press.
