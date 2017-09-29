A free hip-hop concert to benefit hurricane victims is coming to Miami

Saturday night, hip-hop lovers around the country will gather for a concert that will benefit victims of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.
Miami is one of ten cities taking part in the simultaneous free concerts, dubbed Hip Hop 4 the People. Previous “Hip Hop 4” relief efforts raised money for victims of Haiti in 2010 and Flint, Michigan in 2016.
Performers in Miami include: Xali, Blaine Legendary, Inikio, Johnny Billionz and more.
The local edition, which takes place at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex at 212 NE 59th Terrace, will run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
The event is free but attendees are encouraged to bring donation items or to give to the group’s GoFundMe. For those that can’t attend, the concert will be livestreamed on hiphop4.net.
