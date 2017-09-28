One man is dead after being ejected from SUV. He was not wearing his seat belt.

One man is dead after being ejected from a Ford Explorer on Florida’s Turnpike Thursday afternoon, officials said.
He was not wearing his seat belt.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of the SUV lost control for unknown reasons, causing the car to roll over near the Okeechobee Road exit.
“The passenger died, and the driver, who was wearing his seat belt, sustained life-threatening injuries,” said FHP spokesman Joe Sanchez. “That’s why we emphasize that seat belts save lives.”
Both victims have not been identified.
The accident happened around 3 p.m. on the Turnpike’s northbound lanes. Officials had to close both north and southbound lanes for 15 minutes to land a helicopter to airlift the passenger.
The closure, which has since been cleared, backed up traffic for miles after the driver of the car was transported by Miami-Dade County Fire Rescue. Both were taken to Kendall Regional Hospital.
The passenger died at 3:46 p.m.
