A mother and her 15-year-old son were shot during some type of altercation in Allapattah, Miami, on Monday night.
A mother and her 15-year-old son were shot during some type of altercation in Allapattah, Miami, on Monday night. Miami Herald File
A mother and her 15-year-old son were shot during some type of altercation in Allapattah, Miami, on Monday night. Miami Herald File

Miami-Dade County

A mother and her teen son are shot on a Miami street

BY CHARLES RABIN

crabin@miamiherald.com

September 26, 2017 9:43 AM

A mother and her 15-year-old son were shot during an altercation Monday night in Allapattah.

Miami police say the son was grazed by a bullet and the mother was shot two times. The mother was listed in critical condition.

Police haven't been able to speak with the two yet. Both were taken to the hospital by Miami Fire Rescue.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Monday at 1236 NW 45th St. Police aren't certain if it was a drive-by shooting or if the woman and her son were approached by someone on foot.

The shooter remained free on Tuesday morning.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Massive crocodile shuts down neighborhood streets

Massive crocodile shuts down neighborhood streets 1:47

Massive crocodile shuts down neighborhood streets
Miami Beach Commissioner Michael Grieco drops re-election bid 1:40

Miami Beach Commissioner Michael Grieco drops re-election bid
Animal rescue at Everglades Outpost Wildlife Rescue 1:29

Animal rescue at Everglades Outpost Wildlife Rescue

View More Video