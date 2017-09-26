A mother and her teen son are shot on a Miami street

A mother and her 15-year-old son were shot during an altercation Monday night in Allapattah.
Miami police say the son was grazed by a bullet and the mother was shot two times. The mother was listed in critical condition.
Police haven't been able to speak with the two yet. Both were taken to the hospital by Miami Fire Rescue.
The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Monday at 1236 NW 45th St. Police aren't certain if it was a drive-by shooting or if the woman and her son were approached by someone on foot.
The shooter remained free on Tuesday morning.
Comments