Miami-Dade public schools re-opening date to be announced by noon Sunday

The latest word from Miami-Dade public schools officials on when classes will resume: Expect an announcement on that by noon Sunday.
In a statement issued Saturday night, administrators said they “continue to be optimistic about a Monday re-opening.” But they added that administrators decided at a 5 p.m. meeting to await final reports regarding school maintenance work to be done overnight Saturday, as well as results of additional bus dry runs from routes that encountered “accessibility issues” on Saturday.
They’re also awaiting an update on restoration of full power to schools from Florida Power & Light, which says two schools remain without power. The Miami-Dade statement did not name the schools.
Earlier Saturday, Broward public schools officials announced that classes would restart on Monday.
Both school systems shut down as Hurricane Irma bore down on South Florida. Reopening has been delayed as administrators waited for electrical power to be restored to schools, downed trees to be cleared and campuses to be checked for damage.
Comments