8-year-old boy missing after mom picks him up from park

An 8-year-old boy who was playing football was taken from a northwest Miami-Dade park Friday afternoon by his mother, who does not have custody rights. Police need help finding the boy.
Jaylen Enich was picked up by his mother, Lacole Enich, at Partners for Youth Park, 5536 NW 21st Ave., which is near his home.
“It was not a stranger or an abduction, but her parental rights have been terminated,” said Miami-Dade police spokesman Argemis Colome. “We have good hopes of finding him, but anybody who knows where she is or any family members who know where she is should let us know.”
Jaylen was last seen wearing a yellow and orange football jersey and black football pants. He is 5 feet tall, weighs about 85 pounds and has short black hair and brown eyes.
Lacole Enich, 32, is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. She has short black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information should contact Detective G. Roa at 305-418-7200 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
