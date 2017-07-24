Miami Herald and el Nuevo Herald win state journalism awards

The Miami Herald and the el Nuevo Herald took home top awards for investigations, breaking news reporting and commentary in this year’s Sunshine State Awards.
The prizes, given out by the Society of Professional Journalists Florida chapter, recognize the best journalism and criticism in the state each year.
On Saturday, el Nuevo Herald’s Nora Gámez Torres was honored as the Spanish-language journalist of the year. She won third place for Spanish-language features projects for her work “Cuba cambia, más para unos que para otros” and second place in the Spanish-language breaking news category for her coverage of President Barack Obama’s visit to Cuba.
Both the Miami Herald and el Nuevo Herald took home top breaking news prizes for reporting on Fidel Castro’s death, and the newsrooms shared second place in non-deadline news reporting for the Panama Papers.
The Herald’s Jay Weaver and Michael Sallah’s Opa-locka: City for Sale series won second place in the Integrity Florida Award for Public Corruption and first place for community beat reporting.
Local coverage won the Herald several awards, including Nicholas Nehamas’ second-place prize in business beat reporting, and Daniel Chang’s third-place recognition in consumer issues beat reporting for his stories on cosmetic surgery.
Herald reporters were also recognized for their international coverage.
Jacqueline Charles and Kevin Hall (of Herald parent McClatchy) took home third place in the series category for New migration: Haitians carve a dangerous 7,000-mile path to the U.S., and Mimi Whitefield’s reporting on Cuba won second place in food and travel beat reporting and second place for minority issues beat reporting.
In the politics category, Patricia Mazzei took third place for her presidential election reporting.
The Herald’s photo desk took home third in photo/art illustration for Al Diaz, Kevin Scott and John Devine’s football preview.
Enrique Flor and Brenda Medina, of El Nuevo Herald, won the top Spanish-language investigative reporting award for their work on “Condos de Pesadilla.” Colleagues Antonio Delgado and Johanna Alvarez won third place in the same category for “El drama de los venezolanos en el sur de la Florida.”
In the opinion section, Fabiola Santiago won the top award in general commentary and criticism and Rene Rodriguez won the top prize in arts commentary and criticism.
Comments