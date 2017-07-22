Police searching for missing 77-year-old man in Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade police are searching for a 77-year-old man who walked away from his home Friday morning.
Livingston Wilson went missing after he left his house near NE 187th Street and NE 3rd Court around 9:30 a.m. Friday. Wilson, who is 5’6” and 175 pounds, was last seen wearing a long-sleeved brown shirt, blue pants and three fedora hats, stacked one on top of the other.
Wilson has brown eyes and graying black hair. Police said Wilson, who is known to frequent Pembroke Pines, is endangered and might need medical services.
Anyone with information about this missing person should contact Detective Suzanne Gowdie or any detective of the Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons at (305) 418-7200 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).
