Cars goes through the flood caused by heavy rains at South Ocean Drive in Hallandale Beach.
Miami-Dade County

July 21, 2017 2:13 PM

More flooding on the way for Miami-Dade

By Samantha J. Gross

sgross@miamiherald.com

Looks like it’s going to be another wet one in South Florida.

The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory Friday afternoon for portions of Miami-Dade County, including Hialeah, Miami Gardens, Doral and Miami Lakes. Parts of Broward County, including Miramar will also be affected.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall causes the flooding affects urban areas, highways, streets, underpasses and other low-lying spots. As of 1 p.m. Friday, around three inches of rain had already fallen.

Thunderstorms will continue across the region Friday afternoon and evening, according to the service. South Florida can also expect hail and wind gusts of 45 to 50 miles per hour.

But it doesn’t stop Friday.

Scattered thunderstoms, lightning, gusty winds and torrential rainfall are expected to continue Saturday through next Thursday.

Flooded streets on 62nd avenue and NW 7th street in Miami

Heavy rain overnight and early morning left parts of Miami flooded on June 4, 2017.

C.M. Guerrero Miami Herald

  Comments  

