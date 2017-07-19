Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez discusses transportation plan

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez and transportation director Alice Bravo discuss the county's transit future with the Miami Herald Editorial Board on July 19, 2017.
Justin Azpiazu jazpiazu@miamiherald.com
RCI boat storage

RCI boat storage

This video presentation to Miami-Dade County demonstrates the boat storage and retrieval system that would be used by a joint venture of RCI Group and Suntex Marinas.

Marina Parc boat storage

Marina Parc boat storage

This video of a Tifon boat garage in Argentina demonstrates how boats would be stored and retrieved in the Marina Parc plan, a partnership that includes the marinas’ current operator, Aabad Melwani.