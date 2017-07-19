Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez discusses transportation plan

After a man was bitten in the water just off Haulover Park’s beach, visitors from near and far continued to flock to the most popular nude beach in the country and they say sharks won’t scare them away.
Miami-Dade’s mayor proposed to cut transit service and leave more than 1,000 positions open in 2018 as the county grapples with a slowing economy, lower ridership and a looming increase in the deductions homeowners can apply to their property-tax bills.
On July 1, a law went into effect authorizing therapy dogs in any court throughout Florida. Miami-Dade Children’s court was the first court in Miami-Dade to offer therapy dogs in court through the Paws in Court program.
Homestead began demolition of its historic police station in the last week of June 2017. An entertainment complex that will include movie theater, bowling alley, library and transportation hub will take its place.
About three years ago, Homestead Hospital set aside 10 acres of unused land adjacent to its site on Campbell Drive and Southwest 147th Avenue. Every year the hospital grows thousands of pounds of produce and serves it up to its patients.