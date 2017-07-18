Flood advisory issued for parts of Miami-Dade, storms to persist through next week

If you work in western Miami-Dade, you might be wading to your car for your evening commute home.

A flood advisory was issued late Tuesday afternoon for parts of Miami-Dade County, including Doral, Sweetwater, Westchester and Kendall, the National Weather Service said.

Heavy rainfall in areas with poor drainage will cause ponding on roads through Tuesday night.

327PM Flood advisory Miami-Dade County including Doral, Sweetwater, Westchester, down to Kendall https://t.co/u2P2KBbmxc #flwx — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) July 18, 2017

And the rain isn’t expected to stop. Thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds and torrential rainfall can be expected from Wednesday until next Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

The rain mimics last week’s pattern, which brought nearly 3 inches of rain between Miami Lakes and Weston.