Miami-Dade County

July 16, 2017 12:01 PM

Doctor pleads guilty to providing his signature in health care fraud case

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

To use his Reflections Treatment Center in his plan to scam insurance money for substance abuse treatment, Kenneth Chatman needed a doctor. Friday, Miramar’s Joaquin Mendez pleaded guilty in federal court to being that doctor.

Mendez admitted to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud the day after a nationwide Medicare fraud bust reaffirmed South Florida's preeminence in the criminal genre and two months after Chatman got a 27-year sentence for running his game at faux sober homes in Broward and Palm Beach.

Mendez brought his medical license (issued February 2000) and signature to the fraud. As medical director of Reflections in Margate, Mendez theoretically would handle evaluation and care of patients. Instead, Mendez’s guilty plea admission statement says, Chatman, a man with no license, “dictated the type and frequency of different types of lab testing that would be performed based upon the kickbacks and bribes that he was receiving from different clinical laboratories.”

Mendez signed off on testing he knew to be repetitive and unnecessary, on testing he didn’t know to be necessary because he hadn’t examined the patient and even “signed off on hundreds of certificates of medical necessity for urine and saliva testing after the testing had actually been done, and in some cases, after the patients had been discharged from Reflections.”

Without Mendez’s authorization, Reflections couldn’t bill federal or private insurers. And this was checkbook approval.

“Defendant Mendez refused to sign certificates of medical necessity for urine and saliva drug testing and refused to review test results due to a financial dispute he had with Chatman,” Mendez’s admission statement says. “Chatman eventually paid Mendez, resolving the financial dispute, which resulted in Mendez electronically signing hundreds of test results without conducting any substantive review or using those results to direct treatment.”

Clearly, Mendez understood the financial worth of his approval. By federal statute, it’s maximum worth in time is 10 years in prison. He’ll be sentenced in September.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

CODella camp aims to fix shortage of Latinas in tech fields

CODella camp aims to fix shortage of Latinas in tech fields 2:10

CODella camp aims to fix shortage of Latinas in tech fields
Camp Metrotown build bonds over social injustice 5:08

Camp Metrotown build bonds over social injustice
Visitors to popular nude beach unafraid after recent shark attack 0:57

Visitors to popular nude beach unafraid after recent shark attack

View More Video