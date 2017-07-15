Coast Guard rescues five off of the Florida Keys

Five people were rescued from a capsized boat Saturday off the Florida Keys, according to a Coast Guard report.
The 18-foot powerboat was taking on water when the Coast Guard’s Key West station received word of the trouble. A Coast Guard boat headed to the scene about three miles west of Alligator Reef Light, found the boat capsized and floating, with five people standing or sitting on the hull, according to photos the agency released.
Several appeared to be wearing life jackets, and the boat was capsized within sight of land. Each boater was reported to be in good condition.
