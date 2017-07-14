Students caught on surveillance video vandalizing Miami-Dade school

Seven minors were caught on surveillance cameras as they vandalized Henry Filer Middle School in Hialeah, causing damage estimated at $ 2,000. Five of the students have been arrested.
Miami-Dade County Public Schools
RCI boat storage

Miami-Dade County

RCI boat storage

This video presentation to Miami-Dade County demonstrates the boat storage and retrieval system that would be used by a joint venture of RCI Group and Suntex Marinas.

Marina Parc boat storage

Miami-Dade County

Marina Parc boat storage

This video of a Tifon boat garage in Argentina demonstrates how boats would be stored and retrieved in the Marina Parc plan, a partnership that includes the marinas’ current operator, Aabad Melwani.