Miami-Dade County

July 14, 2017 8:20 AM

One killed in overnight Northwest Miami-Dade fire

By Elizabeth Koh

ekoh@miamiherald.com

A man was killed after a house fire broke out in Northwest Miami-Dade early Friday morning, police said.

Officers received a call reporting a blaze shortly around 2:10 a.m. at 9608 Little River Dr., said Miami-Dade police spokesman Argemis Colome. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and found one dead at the scene, he said.

Miami Herald news partner CBS4 reported that the homeowner said his 21-year-old son was inside the home as it burned, and that his son had set the fire.

The name of the victim was not released. Police are investigating the fire’s cause.

