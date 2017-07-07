Plane diverted to Miami airport after report of fire, but it was a false alarm

A Swift Air airplane was diverted to Miami International Airport for an emergency landing Friday afternoon after a report of a possible fire in the cargo area, but the report turned out to be a false alarm, authorities said.
None of the 155 people aboard Flight 2933, including the crew, was injured.
Airport spokesman Marc Henderson said the airport received a message from the Boeing 737 aircraft around 3 p.m. saying it needed to make an emergency landing after a report of fire or smoke in its cargo area. The plane landed safely and was taxiing as Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene.
Fire Rescue officials then determined there was no fire on board.
“We used our thermal imager,” said Felipe Lay, Miami-Dade Fire spokesman, “and there was no smoke or fire coming from the plane.”
The flight originated in Kingston, Jamaica, Friday and was headed to Cleveland, Ohio when it was diverted, Henderson said. It was unclear when passengers would return to the air.
