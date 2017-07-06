Five numbers that define Miami-Dade’s battle with opioid addiction

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:47 Foreign-exchange host accused of molesting student believed dead in suicide Pause 0:33 House fire in Miami-Dade 1:19 Homestead police station knocked down, movie theater to take its place 2:43 RCI boat storage 2:17 Marina Parc boat storage 0:45 Homestead Hospital is growing food to heal patients 0:53 Florida road rage incident caught on video 39:44 Miami Beach commissioners discuss Urban Beach Week with NAACP 0:56 Governor Rick Scott signs student bill at Miami-Dade College 1:44 Amazon Prime Now opens new hub in Wynwood Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email More than half million people have died between 2000 and 2015 from opioids. Today, opioid deaths are considered an epidemic. To understand the struggle individuals undergo once addicted to these drugs, we take a closer look at what happens to your body on opioids. Meta Viers & Patrick Gleason/McClatchy

More than half million people have died between 2000 and 2015 from opioids. Today, opioid deaths are considered an epidemic. To understand the struggle individuals undergo once addicted to these drugs, we take a closer look at what happens to your body on opioids. Meta Viers & Patrick Gleason/McClatchy