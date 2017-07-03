An SUV slammed into the back of a Miami-Dade Transit bus July 3, 2017, at Northwest 79th Street and Eighth Avenue sending eight people to the hospital.
Miami-Dade County

July 03, 2017 8:43 PM

SUV slams into back of stopped bus in Northwest Dade sending 8 to the hospital

By Carli Teproff

An SUV slammed into the back of a stopped Miami-Dade Transit bus Monday afternoon in West Little River sending eight people — including a 12-year-old girl — to the hospital, according to Miami Fire Rescue.

The accident happened just before 5:30 p.m. Monday at Northwest 79th Street and Eighth Avenue.

Miami Fire Capt. Ignatius Carroll said the bus was at a bus stop when the driver of the SUV carrying three other people slammed into its back end.

The driver and his 12-year-old daughter were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Two other adults in the car were taken to Ryder Trauma Center with serious injuries.

Crews evaluated eight people from the bus — which had more than 38 passengers — and four were taken to area hospitals with non life-threatening injuries, according to Carroll.

The rest of the passengers either boarded a different bus or were able to walk away.

