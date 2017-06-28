A sewer spill at 840 NW 155th Ln. sent waste into the Biscayne Canal, which then flowed into the Intracoastal. The no swimming advisory was lifted June 28, 2017.
Swimming advisory lifted for Biscayne Bay, Intracoastal

By Carli Teproff

cteproff@miamiherald.com

June 28, 2017 8:10 PM

A swimming advisory issued for parts of Biscayne Bay and the Intracoastal after a sewer line broke was lifted Wednesday, according to the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department.

The advisory, issued June 20, covered the Biscayne Canal (C-8) from Northeast 27th Avenue to the bay and Biscayne Bay west of the Intracoastal Waterway, from the Broad Causeway to the 79th Street Causeway, including Pelican Harbor Marina and the Biscayne Bay Aquatic Preserve.

People were warned to avoid any contact with the water after a line broke at 840 NW 155th Lane, sending waste into the Biscayne Canal, which then flowed into the Intracoastal.

On Wednesday, the water department said samples testing water quality came back clean.

“No further testing or monitoring is necessary,” the department said in its updated advisory.

