Police on the hunt for missing bailiff’s uniform

Police are looking for a missing bailiff’s uniform that was apparently stolen from the Miami-Dade County Courthouse last week.
The white shirt with court arm patches and yellow metal bailiff badge were reported missing at around 2 p.m. Friday from the courthouse on 73 W. Flagler St. in downtown Miami.
Bailiff Leonel Portes, 27, told police that the uniform disappeared from the jury room of Courtroom 5-2 between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 7:30 a.m. Friday.
Anyone with information about the missing uniform is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.
