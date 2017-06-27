The 27-year-old bailiff told police that the uniform went missing from the jury room of Courtroom 502 between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 7:30 a.m. Friday.
Miami-Dade County

June 27, 2017 2:21 PM

Police on the hunt for missing bailiff’s uniform

By Samantha J. Gross

Police are looking for a missing bailiff’s uniform that was apparently stolen from the Miami-Dade County Courthouse last week.

The white shirt with court arm patches and yellow metal bailiff badge were reported missing at around 2 p.m. Friday from the courthouse on 73 W. Flagler St. in downtown Miami.

Bailiff Leonel Portes, 27, told police that the uniform disappeared from the jury room of Courtroom 5-2 between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 7:30 a.m. Friday.

Anyone with information about the missing uniform is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

