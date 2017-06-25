Cape Coral mayor’s ex-husband arrested in Fontainebleau assault

The ex-husband of Cape Coral Mayor Marni Sawicki was arrested in Miami Beach early Saturday after he got into an argument with a woman at the Fontainebleau hotel.
Kenneth Retzer, 48, of LaBelle, was bleeding from the head when Miami Beach police responded to a call for a domestic dispute. Retzer was charged with domestic battery and strangling.
Sawicki, mayor of the Lee County suburban city, attended the annual U.S. Conference of Mayors over the weekend, and attended a news conference at the hotel on Friday. She could not be reached for comment Sunday night. The conference ends on Monday.
According to a police report, officers found the unnamed woman in a Fontainebleau hotel room with a swollen eye and red throat. The woman was not identified in the report.
The woman told police that she and Retzer were both staying at the Fontainebleau, and were drinking at the hotel’s nightclub Friday night. At around midnight, the two went to a room, where the woman tried to fall asleep. She told officers that Retzer, a former Cape Coral Fire Department lieutenant, straddled her, put his hands around her throat and hit her in the face with his fist.
To defend herself, she scratched his cheek and bit his finger. Retzer then punched a wall and left the hotel room, according to police. The woman told police that she and Retzer had been in a relationship since 2013, and that he had verbally abused her in the past.
One of the officers obtained from the victim a 15-minute video of Retzer acting erratic, but the video did not show any violence.
Police confiscated two firearms, one belonging to Retzer, which was in his vehicle. The other firearm belonged to the victim. Retzer was treated and released at Mount Sinai Medical Center before being taken to jail.
