Have unused or old prescription drugs? Police agencies will take them no questions asked

Several South Florida police departments are participating in the Drug Enforcement Administration's National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day Saturday.
Participating agencies include: Miami-Dade, Miami, Sunny Isles Beach, Miami Springs, Miami Shores, Hollywood and Fort Lauderdale.
The nationwide initiative, which began in 2010, is meant to give people a safe way to discard their unwanted or unused drugs — with no questions asked.
According to the DEA, the last event held in May of last year, yielded nearly 900,000 pounds of drugs at sites throughout all 50 states.
To find the closest location, visit www.deadiversion.usdoj.gov
