Miami police officer arrested on charges of false imprisonment and battery

Miami Herald news partner CBS-4 has learned a city of Miami police officer has been arrested.
A source told CBS-4 his name is Alexi Figueroa.
His charges are false imprisonment and battery.
Another source said it stems from an incident from nearly two years ago.
While he was off duty, but in uniform and in his police cruiser, a woman claims Figueroa pulled her over and then detained her.
The source did not have more details about what happened during that detainment, but says the investigation started with Miami PD’s internal affairs unit. Something then made them decide to ask the Miami-Dade Police Department to investigate.
The Miami Police Department would not comment on the investigation.
However, Javier Ortiz, the president of the Miami Fraternal Order of Police, released a statement.
“The Fraternal Order of Police is currently representing Officer Figueroa and he is looking forward to his day in court to be exonerated of these charges.”
