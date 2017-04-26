Toner costs got you down? Miami-Dade spends $1.9 million on it a year. That’s $5,000 a day.

Think you spend too much on toner? At least it’s not $1.9 million a year.
That’s how much money Miami-Dade County spends every year on the inky printer cartridges, according to recent contracting documents. The county’s purchasing department is asking for more than $9 million to extend its toner-supply contract for another five years.
“The Department is requesting five (5) years of additional time and $9,250,000 in additional expenditure authority to continue purchasing toner cartridges on behalf of numerous County departments,” Ed Marquez, the county’s chief financial officer, wrote in a memo sent to the Miami-Dade Commission. The allocation is up for a vote Tuesday.
It might not be too surprising that Florida’s largest local government spends quite a bit on printing documents, and the $1.85 million yearly figure barely amounts to a rounding error in a county budget topping $7 billion.
But the proposal going before the Miami-Dade Commission details just how much money is involved keeping up with printer ink.
On toner, Miami-Dade spends:
- $1.85 million a year.
- $35,600 a week.
- $5,000 a day.
