Palmer Trinity student threatened to shoot, stab classmate, police say

A Palmer Trinity School student was arrested Monday after police said he threatened to shoot and stab a classmate.
Daniel Villacampa, 17, of Coral Gables, was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon on school property. Under state law, police departments have the discretion to release the names of minors charged with felonies.
Miami-Dade police did not find a gun on Villacampa but seized a spring-loaded 4-inch switchblade. “I carry it all the time but never pull it out,” Villacampa told officers, according to his arrest report.
Officers were summoned to the campus of the private Palmetto Bay high school early Monday after a parent called to report a conflict between Villacampa and a fellow student.
Using text messages, Villacampa “said he was going to shoot the victim and stab him in the neck,” according to the police report.
Villacampa, who is scheduled to graduate in 2018, played for Palmer Trinity’s football team, according to the school’s website.
The school said in a statement: “The student was quickly removed from campus. The situation has been resolved and we are cooperating with local authorities. Palmer Trinity School is dedicated to preserving the safety and well-being of all of our students, faculty, and staff.”
Palmer Trinity, at 7900 SW 176th St., is an independent Episcopalian high school with over 700 students.
