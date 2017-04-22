Cyclist killed after he was struck by Miami-Dade Transit bus

A man riding his bicycle was struck and killed by a Miami-Dade Transit bus in Miami on Saturday evening.
Miami Fire Rescue spokesman Ignatius Carroll Jr. said that when paramedics arrived on the scene at Northeast 79th Street and Fifth Avenue they found the man on the ground by the bus. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
“There were about 65-plus people on the bus who were checked out and nobody was injured,” he said. Some took other buses to their destinations. Some remained to speak with officers.
The unidentified bus driver was evaluated and stayed on the scene. “She’s extremely shaken up by what occurred,” Carroll said.
Miami-Dade police is investigating and 79th Street is shut down from Biscayne Boulevard to Northeast Fourth Avenue until the investigation is complete.
biker hit by Miami Dade Transit bus just after 6. 79th st and NE 5th Ave. now a fatality investigation. @wsvn @CityofMiamiFire #breaking pic.twitter.com/dn91GiwtTr— Ann Keil (@ann_keil) April 22, 2017
WSVN-7News cameras photographed the victim’s covered body, as well as one of the tires from his bicycle.
