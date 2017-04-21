Jobs up, unemployment down in Miami-Dade, but performance lags rest of Florida

The newest snapshot of Miami-Dade’s employment picture confirms a trend that stretches back to last year: The number of jobs in the county is rising steadily, but that growth still lags behind that of other major metros in Florida and the state as a whole.
The county’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate, meanwhile, fell to 5.3 percent in March, down from 5.4 percent in February and 5.4 percent in March 2016, according a report released Friday by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. But it remains stuck above that of most of the state and the nation.
By contrast, Florida’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 4.8 percent, down from 5 percent in February and 4.9 percent in March 2016. The U.S. seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 4.5 percent, down from 4.7 percent in February and 5 percent in March 2016.
Broward County’s unemployment rate, which is not adjusted seasonally, fell to 4 percent, down from 4.5 percent in February and 4.5 percent in March 2016.
Since the start of the economic recovery, Miami-Dade had led the state in job growth. But economic stagnation in Latin America, which drives a big chunk of the county’s economy, and a tourism drop blamed on the Zika crisis combined to produce a slowdown compared to the rest of Florida in 2016.
In March, Florida created new non-agricultural jobs at a 3-percent clip, compared to 2 percent in Miami-Dade. The state’s largest metro areas all grew at faster rates, led by the Jacksonville region at 3.7 percent growth, Orlando at 3.6 percent and Fort Lauderdale and Tampa, both of which grew at 3.4 percent.
Job growth in South Florida was driven in March by gains in construction, education and healthcare, and the category of workers that includes lawyers, accountants, architects and advertisers.
But retail, hospitality and trade — industries dependent on tourists and the strength foreign economies, particularly from struggling Latin America — all grew at slower rates. And the industry that includes real estate agents, bankers, securities brokers and insurance agents lost jobs.
While construction jobs are growing across the region, the luxury condo slowdown seems to be hurting the building industry specifically in Miami-Dade: that sector shed 700 jobs in March, even as both Broward and Palm Beach added new employment in construction.
