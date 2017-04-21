Another rally in Miami, and this time it’s for science

In what has become the year of the protest, Miami has seen quite a few. But none quite like the March for Science on Saturday.
For one, the group of scientists, educators and students won’t be marching on the highway. Their one and a half mile walk from Museum Park (home of Miami’s new science museum) ends at a science expo held at the west side of Stephen P. Clark Government Center, at 111 NW 1st St.
The rally is one of hundreds worldwide that aims to show nonpartisan support for science based policy and scientific research. There will also be one in Fort Lauderdale from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday at Esplanade Park, 400 SW 2nd St.
The main event will take place in Washington DC, and is expected to fill the streets of the capitol with 150,000 protesters. Celebrity scientist Bill Nye is one of the speakers.
At the Miami rally, which begins at 11 a.m. in Museum Park, and the expo, which opens at noon, politicians, scientists and nonprofit leaders will address the crowd. Speakers include: Delaney Reynolds, founder of The Sink or Swim Project; Pete Gonzalez of Urban Paradise Guild; Caroline Lewis of the CLEO Institute; astronomer and planetarian Dr. Jorge Perez-Gallego and Florida State Rep. Daisy Baez.
“The level at which science is misunderstood and misused to misinform is alarming,” organizer Theresa Pinto said in a statement. “Science by definition is self-correcting, open sourced and peer reviewed. The stereotype of the ivory tower lab coat scientist is just another falsehood spread by those who have an interest in silencing scientists and the data sets that we seek. We observe and collect information, we analyze data and adjust for mistakes, and we experiment further to get at knowledge. Why is this under attack?”
The Miami march begins at 11:45 a.m. It will be followed by an “Eco Disco” afterparty at Armando Records Miami, at 30 NE 14th St., from 4 p.m. to midnight.
