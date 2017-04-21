Man leads police on chase, bails out on the highway, and gets fatally hit by a car, cops say

A man trying to escape police custody died Thursday night after being hit by a car as he ran across SR-112 in Northwest Miami-Dade.
The accident happened just after 8 p.m. just west of Northwest 27th Avenue.
Miami-Dade Det. Alvaro Zabaleta said the man had committed a robbery in the area of Northwest 49th street and 28th Avenue in Brownsville and then led police on a chase.
Detectives in the county’s Robbery Intervention Detail unit were in the area and observed the car as a 911 call came in and reported the incident, Zabaleta said.
As the man headed westbound on the 112 he pulled over and bailed out, Zabaleta said. He crossed the median into the eastbound lanes and was hit by a taxi, Zabaleta said.
The driver of the taxi — which was occupied at the time — stayed on the scene, Zabaleta said. The driver nor the passengers were injured.
The man died on the street.
Police were investigating late into the night.
Comments