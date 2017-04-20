Missed Oscar-winning ‘Moonlight?’ Here’s your chance to see it for free — along with its makers

Miami will bask in “Moonlight” Saturday when filmmaker Barry Jenkins and author Tarell Alvin McCraney come home to Miami for a free celebration of the Academy Award-winning film.
Festivities begin at 11:45 a.m. with a performance by the Northwestern High School Marching Band. It will be followed by proclamations and congratulations by Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez, County Commissioner Audrey Edmondson and other local officials, and remarks by Jenkins and McCraney. The stage presentation will be held outdoors.
A 1:30 p.m. panel discussion will feature Jenkins and McCraney; local cast members Jaden Piner, Patrick Decile and Shariff Earp; and Norland Middle School drama teacher Tanisha Cidel.
The film, about one young man’s search for identity while growing up in Miami, will be shown at 2 p.m. The story reflects the experiences of Jenkins and McCraney, who grew up a few blocks apart in Liberty City but did not know each other at the time. “Moonlight” won Oscars this year for Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay and Actor in a Supporting Role.
The celebration will be held at the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center, 6161 NW 22nd Avenue. The event is free but rsvp is required at www.ahcacmiami.eventbrite.com.
Jane Wooldridge
Comments