Prosecutors formally charge teen suspected of wounding Miami-Dade cops

Prosecutors on Wednesday filed formal charges against the teen accused of shooting and wounding two undercover Miami-Dade detectives during an ambush last month.
Damian “Damo” Thompson was charged with two counts of attempted murder of a law-enforcement officer, counts punishable by life in prison. He pleaded not guilty during Wednesday’s arraignment.
The upgraded charges – he was initially charged just with attempted murder – suggest that prosecutors believe Thompson knew the men were cops when he opened fire on them with an AK47.
Detectives say Thompson, an associate of a gang known as the 13th Avenue Hot Boyz, started firing on detectives Charles Woods and Terence White as the two were on an undercover surveillance at the Annie Coleman housing projects on March 27.
Police say he unleashed a volley of rounds from an AK47, grazing one detective in the arm, hitting another in the leg. One of the officers shot back through the windshield of their bullet-ridden unmarked minivan.
White identified Thompson as the shooter – the detectives had arrested the teen back in January on a gun charge in the same housing project.
Thompson remains in jail while awaiting trial.
Comments