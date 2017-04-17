Metromover closing early to make way for Brightline

Some late-night users of Metromover will be diverted to buses through early May to allow for construction of a new for-profit rail line between Miami and Orlando.
Though they usually run until midnight on weekdays, the free automated rail cars that run through Miami will close at 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. on some weeknights through May 2, according to a Monday announcement. The closures will accommodate construction of the Brightline, which is building a depot next to a Metromover stop in downtown Miami and performing construction work throughout the city’s rail tracks.
Metrorail, the large train system running from Miami to suburban Miami-Dade, will not be affected by the closures.
The first closure begins Tuesday, April 18, at 10 p.m. Metromover will close early every weeknight but Fridays after that, until its final early closure on Tuesday, May 2. The early closure times are 10 p.m., except for Tuesday, April 25 and Monday, May 1, when Metromover will close at 9 p.m. Miami-Dade Transit, which runs Metromover, will provide free bus service from all Metromover stations to various locations.
For details, visit miamidade.gov/transit.
