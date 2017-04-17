Two shot and wounded outside Brownsville nightclub

An overnight shooting outside a Brownsville nightclub sent two men to the hospital in stable condition, Miami-Dade police said Monday.
A gunman walked up to two men walking in the 2900 block of Northwest 46th Street at 1:59 a.m. Monday and started firing. Police said one man was hit in the “lower extremities” while the other was grazed in the upper body.
A silver Nissan Maxima parked in a space for V’s Social Club, 2964 NW 46th St., wound up pockmarked with bullet holes, especially on the driver’s side.
Police didn’t say whether the shooters or the wounded came from V’s or the nearby corner of Northwest 46th Street and Northwest 30th Avenue.
As school buses rolled by and parents walked kids to school Monday morning, some area residents said V’s clientele causes no problems — unlike the corner crowd that gathers every Sunday night. Residents’ main complaint: the trash left behind.
Half-eaten boxes of fried chicken and empty Hennessy and Crown Royal bottles lined the fence outside a 46th Street apartment building. Champagne, Corona and Ciroc bottles stood upright on the corner.
Anyone with information on the shooting can contact Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477); text 274637; or via the website.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments