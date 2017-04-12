Peanut problems get possible Passover dessert pulled off the shelves

A Passover cake accidentally manufactured with almond paste instead of kernel paste — and dangerous to people with peanut allergies — has been recalled by a New Jersey baking company.
The Orthodox Baking Co. has recalled 16-ounce packages of Oberlander Gluten Free Brand Chocolate Kokosh Cake, the company said.
The voluntary recall went out April 5, but wasn’t announced by the FDA until Monday. Passover began at sundown Monday. The cake, sold in retail stores and supermarkets nationwide in a clear plastic package, has an April 30 last sale date and UPC code No. 43711 18093 7.
Those with peanut allergies can suffer extreme allergic reactions from this cake. In investigating a reaction claim, Orthodox Baking found that the cake got distributed in packaging that listed “kernel paste” instead of “almond paste.”
Customers can return the cake to the place of purchase for a full refund. Anyone with questions can call the company at 347-450-7077 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday only, because of Passover holiday.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
