The weather’s nice, time for a road trip — and higher prices at the pump

As the weather gets warmer and more people hit the road, the demand for gas is driving up the cost to fill up, according to AAA.
The average price of gas per gallon is $2.42, up 12 cents from a week ago, AAA reported. According to GasBuddy.com, the average price in Miami-Dade is $2.47.
Nationally, the average price of gas is $2.39, up 7 cents from a week ago.
“This is the type of volatility we've come to expect this time of year,” said Mark Jenkins, a spokesman for AAA in a statement. “The major factors weighing on the market right now are supply and demand.”
AAA said it is expecting price to peak at $2.70 a gallon during the summer.
