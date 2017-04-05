Want more green space in the city? Miami Foundation wants your ideas. But hurry.

As high rises give rise to more high rises and traffic chokes Biscayne Boulevard in downtown Miami, one unexpected oasis popped up on one of the busiest thoroughfares for 20 days in January.
Three blocks of parking at the center of Biscayne under the Metromover guideway straddling Flagler Street turned into Biscayne Green, a pop-up temporary park. Supported by a John S. and James L. Knight Foundation grant, Biscayne Green included a doggy park, a playground and offered movie screenings, musical events and outdoor yoga.
Read a story on Biscayne Green.
Amid the attention the green received, last month The Miami Foundation opened the 2017 Public Space Challenge contest to solicit ideas that create, improve or activate local gathering places like parks, playgrounds, sidewalks, courts and plazas in Miami-Dade. The foundation will invest $305,000 to bring the top ideas to fruition.
But time is running out. Individuals, groups, nonprofits, public or private agencies or companies have until midnight Thursday to submit their ideas to ideas.ourmiami.org.
About 300 online ideas have already been submitted and posted — from Pérez Art Museum Miami and Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science walkway sketches, to pop-up hammock circles, reforesting a neighborhood of Westchester and park statues of Muhammad Ali.
The 2016 Public Space Challenge winning idea that led to Biscayne Green was designed to drum up public support for a permanent transformation of the medians from the base of Biscayne north to the American Airlines Arena, based on a proposal by the Downtown Development Authority.
Follow @HowardCohen on Twitter.
Comments