It’s so hot in Miami it’s almost record breaking. But relief is on the way.

In the city with one season, this weekend is something to celebrate.
Miami-Dade county will see temperatures hot enough to break records this week, but starting Friday forecasters expect a handful of cooler days. The National Weather Service predicts a 10 degree drop — and low humidity.
“It will stay dry and cool into the weekend,” said NWS forecaster James Thomas. “It’ll be a very nice, comfortable, enjoyable Friday through Sunday.”
The first half of the week is nothing new for South Floridians: mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s, lows in the mid 70s.
Thursday looks to be the hottest day, Thomas said, with a forecast high of 90 degrees. That’s just two degrees shy of the hottest temperature recorded on that day — 92 degrees in 2009.
“We’ll be in record-breaking territory,” Thomas said.
But a low pressure system up North will push a cold front all the way down, offering a brief reprieve for sweaty southerners. The front may bring a few showers and thunderstorms on Thursday, Thomas said, but its biggest impact is a temperature drop of 10 degrees.
Forecasters predict highs in the mid 70s and lows in the 60s Friday through Sunday. And humidity? It’ll drop from around 75 percent on Tuesday to near 30 percent this weekend.
The good weather won’t last long. On Monday, Thomas said, temperatures and humidity will climb right back up.
