8-year-old boy critically injured when two cars collide in an Allapattah intersection

An 8-year-old boy was critically injured Monday evening when a Ford Explorer and a Volkswagen Beetle collided in an intersection in Allapattah, according to Miami Fire Rescue.
The impact caused the boy to be trapped under the dashboard of the Beetle, Capt. Ignatius Carroll said.
“It is unclear where the boy was sitting and whether the boy was properly restrained,” Carroll said.
The accident happened at about 8:30 p.m. in the intersection of Northwest 22nd Avenue and 36th Street.
Firefighters from Miami’s Technical Rescue Team used extrication tools to help them free the boy. Carroll said he we was in “extremely critical condition” when he was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center.
The driver of the Beetle, who Carroll said is related to the boy, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the SUV was treated on scene, Carroll said.
The cause of the crash was under investigation.
