A name-calling divorce lawyer, loan work woes, and a man with 50 complaints

Of the 20 attorneys recently disciplined by the Florida Bar, four are from Miami-Dade and Broward.
They are, in alphabetical order:
▪ Fort Lauderdale’s Anthony Alfero received a public reprimand and required attendance at a professionalism workshop for his conduct while representing a wife in a divorce proceeding.
According to the report, Alfero “filed several pleadings and sent correspondence designed to embarrass, belittle and humiliate opposing counsel, including calling the woman a liar and impugning her abilities and knowledge of the law and calling one of her motions “laughable.”
The report also notes Alfero called opposing counsel “ignorant” in one letter and “indicated she should “get a dictionary” in another. Without Alfero’s knowledge, Alfero’s assistant sent the other attorney correspondence that began “Dear Stubborn” and referred to the husband in the divorce as an “idiot.”
This is Alfero’s second public reprimand and third disciplining in the last 10 years. He has been a member of the Florida Bar since 1986 after resigning from the New York Bar in 1985.
▪ Coral Gables attorney Richard Ehrlich (Washington University School of Law, 1986) and William Franz (Nova Southeastern, 1990), now of Tamarac, are suspended until May 30 for loan modification service actions. The two hired non-lawyers to do the loan modification work and handle most of the communication with clients. One of the non-lawyers snagged a client in Maryland and charged an upfront fee, illegal as neither Ehrlich or Franz were licensed to practice in Maryland.
Ehrlich and Franz already have refunded $89,500 to those making Bar complaints, leaving them still owing $9,355 in restitution to six former clients. They’re no longer partners.
▪ Plantation’s David Prince (University of Miami, 1995) received an emergency one-year suspension that’s retroactive to Oct. 18, 2016. Over 50 open Bar investigations based on sworn complaints from members of the public — with more complaints coming in — and one from a U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the Western District of Virginia caused the Bar to “harbor grave concern for the public.”
