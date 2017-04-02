A name-calling divorce lawyer, loan work woes, and a man with 50 complaints

3:11 Wasserman Schultz may propose bill about transporting guns on airplanes Pause

1:22 Two Miami-Dade police detectives ambushed and shot Monday night

0:45 Explaining the fight between Airbnb and Miami-Dade municipalities

1:33 Feds break up largest Medicare scam in U.S. history

3:02 Taste-testing weird foods at the Youth Fair

0:28 Families of murder victims want same speedy investigations as in police shooting cases

1:32 Trayvon Martin's parents on decision not to charge Zimmerman with hate crime

0:59 Wyclef Jean being handcuffed by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

0:22 California Highway Patrol seeking car surfing daredevil after dangerous highway stunt