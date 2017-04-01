Two cop-involved crashes clog I-95 at 95th Street

Two police-involved Interstate 95 crashes at Northwest 95th Street, one involving a Miami-Dade police car in the northbound express lanes and one involving a City of Miami motorcycle officer on the southbound side, caused a massive traffic backup Saturday afternoon.
Update: Crash in Miami-Dade on 95 Express north before NW 95 St/Rev Dr. A. Jackson Jr. Blvd, all lanes blocked....https://t.co/QLP9NFi6tV— FL511 Southeast (@fl511_southeast) April 1, 2017
Update: Crash in Miami-Dade on 95 Express south at NW 95 St/Rev Dr. A. Jackson Jr. Blvd, all lanes blocked. Last...https://t.co/eSZMOrPcsD— FL511 Southeast (@fl511_southeast) April 1, 2017
The crashes occurred around 2:17 p.m. and 2:47 p.m., according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s call list.
Drivers are advised to take Northwest Seventh Avenue, Miami Avenue or slide all the way over to Biscayne Boulevard.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is learned.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments