April 1, 2017 3:33 PM

Two cop-involved crashes clog I-95 at 95th Street

By David J. Neal

Two police-involved Interstate 95 crashes at Northwest 95th Street, one involving a Miami-Dade police car in the northbound express lanes and one involving a City of Miami motorcycle officer on the southbound side, caused a massive traffic backup Saturday afternoon.

The crashes occurred around 2:17 p.m. and 2:47 p.m., according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s call list.

Drivers are advised to take Northwest Seventh Avenue, Miami Avenue or slide all the way over to Biscayne Boulevard.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is learned.

