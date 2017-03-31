Miami-Dade County

March 31, 2017 1:56 PM

Water-boiling advisory lifted in Northeast Miami-Dade

Miami Herald Staff

The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County has canceled the precautionary boil water notice for customers in the northeast part of the county.

The tap water has been deemed safe for all purposes, including cooking and drinking, according to NMBWater.

The advisory had been in effect since Wednesday afternoon, when customers were told to boil their tap water before using it after a minute-long power outage that day at North Miami Beach’s Norwood Water Treatment Plant that may have caused contamination.

Nearly 170,000 customers in North Miami Beach, Aventura, Sunny Isles Beach and unincorporated Northeast Miami-Dade were impacted.

