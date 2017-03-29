Critical Mass bicyclists ready for another run through Miami

Rush-hour traffic will be worse than ever in downtown Miami and Miami Beach on Friday evening when thousands of Critical Mass bicyclists do their monthly ride.
Starting at 7:15 p.m., the 20-mile ride will go from Government Center through Overtown, Wynwood, Little Haiti, Upper East Side, North Bay Village, North Beach, Miami Beach, Venetian Islands, and then back to the downtown area.
Admission is free, and a party will follow at Omni Park.
“We ask that residents plan accordingly as this event will adversely affect traffic for a minimum of three hours,” Critical Mass said in a news alert.
The group regularly holds its bike ride on the last Friday evening of the month.
For more information, visit www.themiamibikescene.com
