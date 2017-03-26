87-year-old driver swerves to avoid a crash, but kills a pedestrian instead

A man walking on the side of a road in Northwest Miami-Dade Sunday was killed when a car swerved to avoid a crash, police said.
According to police, Xackery Baldwin, 41, was walking in the area of Northwest 64th Street and Northwest 30th Place when he was hit.
The accident happened just before 4 p.m. when the driver of a 2003 gray Toyota Corolla — 87-year-old Martin Hernandez —swerved into the left lane for an unknown reason, police said.
The problem: A red 2014 Chevrolet Cruz, driven by Carol Davis, 70, was already there. Both cars were headed east on Northwest 64th Avenue.
Davis swerved left to try to avoid the crash, police said, but Hernandez veered back to the right.
Meanwhile, Baldwin and Corey Tully, 38, were walking on the south side of the road.
Baldwin died on the street. Tully was not hit.
Police were investigating the cause of the crash.
